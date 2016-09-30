Suez will finish flushing hydrants September 30
Suez will wrap up its periodic fire hydrant flushing and testing Friday, Sept. 30.
Nearby residents may experience discolored water. Suez cautions against using discolored water for doing laundry, but said that it is not harmful to consume.
